Major Cardiff street evacuated over 'incident'

St Mary's Street in Cardiff evacuated by police
Part of St Mary Street in Cardiff has been evacuated following an incident in a hotel.
A section of the street was cordoned off around 15:15 GMT as a precaution after threats were made to a number of individuals, South Wales Police said.
People were able to leave the hotel and there were no injuries reported.
Video courtesy of Tomos Ings.
17 Dec 2018
