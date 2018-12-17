Major Cardiff street evacuated over 'incident'
Part of St Mary Street in Cardiff has been evacuated following an incident in a hotel.

A section of the street was cordoned off around 15:15 GMT as a precaution after threats were made to a number of individuals, South Wales Police said.

People were able to leave the hotel and there were no injuries reported.

