Woman rescued from car park blaze

A woman has been rescued from a car park in Cardiff city centre following a fire.

Crews were called to the NCP multi-storey in Westgate Street at about 12:00 GMT on Tuesday following the ground floor blaze, which involved a vehicle and a rubbish bin.

A spokeswoman said the woman was taken to safety using a ladder to access the first floor.

An ambulance crew was called as a precaution to check the woman over.