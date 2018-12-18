Woman rescued from car park blaze
Woman rescued from car park fire in Westgate Street, Cardiff

A woman has been rescued from a car park in Cardiff city centre following a fire.

Crews were called to the NCP multi-storey in Westgate Street at about 12:00 GMT on Tuesday following the ground floor blaze, which involved a vehicle and a rubbish bin.

A spokeswoman said the woman was taken to safety using a ladder to access the first floor.

An ambulance crew was called as a precaution to check the woman over.

