Woman rescued from car park blaze

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman rescued from car park fire in Westgate Street, Cardiff
A woman has been rescued from a car park in Cardiff city centre following a fire.
Crews were called to the NCP multi-storey in Westgate Street at about 12:00 GMT on Tuesday following the ground floor blaze, which involved a vehicle and a rubbish bin.
A spokeswoman said the woman was taken to safety using a ladder to access the first floor.
An ambulance crew was called as a precaution to check the woman over.
-
18 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46607574/woman-rescued-from-car-park-fire-in-westgate-street-cardiffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window