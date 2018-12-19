Media player
Emergency pods 'can build trust' with rough sleepers
Emergency pods could be a useful tool to help people sleeping rough, a homeless charity has said.
The Amazing Grace Spaces pods in Newport provide individual, portable, insulated shelter with a key coded door.
Charity The Wallich said it would welcome more like them, but the project has been turned down for a Welsh Government grant.
The government said it was investing more than £30m in tackling homelessness over two years.
