Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fitness classes for the new year: JumpFit
"For people that say they don't like exercise, they haven't tried JumpFit."
Abbey Skinner, owner of JumpFit UK, explained that the springed boots are both a great way to work out and help improve participants' mental health.
Ms Skinner, who is based in Bristol but is expanding across the south west, said she initially spotted a friend wearing the boots before she decided to start her business.
She recalls: “I saw a friend of mine in the boots, and I couldn’t stop thinking about the boots."
-
01 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window