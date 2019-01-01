Video

It was a sport which rose to prominence in the 1950s to keep divers fit.

But underwater hockey is still a sport played competitively today, attracting members from all over Wales.

“I think a lot of people who are fed up of swimming laps enjoy a bit of different team sport - and it’s a really good team sport,” explained Newport Underwater Hockey’s Jenny Murphy.

Players wear their snorkels alongside a water polo hat to protect their ears, and flippers to help pick up speed.

Instead of using the traditional hockey ball, a heavy lead puck is flicked along the bottom of the pool using a smaller stick.

Swimmers compete along the pool floor, coming up for air, but never lifting their heads out of the pool.