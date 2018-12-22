'People didn't understand the name'
The Flying Pickets: 'People didn't understand the name'

When The Flying Pickets got to number one over Christmas 1983, many people did not understand the significance of their name.

The band - who beat Status Quo and Slade to the top spot - were even said to be a favourite of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

But the socialist actors would join the miners striking against her government the following year over pay.

