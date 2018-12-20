Video

"Do you still want to be here?" is a question Helen Barnes regularly asks her son.

Jack tried to take his own life at 18 by hanging himself and, after suffering brain damage, can only communicate through blinking.

Two years on, he has returned to live with his mother in Pembroke Dock.

She is trying to raise awareness of mental health issues in young people because Jack had anger management problems at school and was then diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

He tried to overdose five times before hanging himself in March 2017.

Police estimated he had "been dead" for 10 minutes but, despite being given a 50-50 chance of survival, he pulled through.