Fans gather to see Port Talbot's Banksy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fans gather to see Banksy work on Port Talbot garage

Art fans have been gathering outside a steelworker's garage in Port Talbot to look at a new work by the elusive street artist Banksy.

The graffiti, entitled Season's Greetings, was painted on the outside of a steelworker's garage on Tuesday night.

The work is spread across two walls of the garage. One side shows a child seemingly enjoying snow, but the other shows a fire emitting ash onto the child.

One fan, who had travelled from Wiltshire to look at it said: "I think it's in Port Talbot for a reason. Banksy tends to place his work where it means something."

  • 19 Dec 2018
Go to next video: 'Going, going, gone...'