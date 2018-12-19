Cystic fibrosis artist aims to leave legacy

Video

An artist with cystic fibrosis who uses painting to help her live with the condition has been holding an exhibition of her work.

Kimberly Chard, from Bargoed, Caerphilly county, underwent a lifesaving double lung transplant three years ago.

Her body is now rejecting her new lungs.

But the 35-year-old said she wants to make the best of the time she has remaining and wants her art to be her legacy.