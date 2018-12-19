Cystic fibrosis artist aims to leave legacy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cystic fibrosis artist Kimberly Chard aims to leave legacy
An artist with cystic fibrosis who uses painting to help her live with the condition has been holding an exhibition of her work.
Kimberly Chard, from Bargoed, Caerphilly county, underwent a lifesaving double lung transplant three years ago.
Her body is now rejecting her new lungs.
But the 35-year-old said she wants to make the best of the time she has remaining and wants her art to be her legacy.
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46626988/cystic-fibrosis-artist-kimberly-chard-aims-to-leave-legacyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window