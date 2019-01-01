Resolutions: Grounded Aerial
Video

Have you ever wanted to hang from a bungee cable and jump around a room?

Thanks to a class called grounded aerial, you now can.

Instructor Angharad James, who runs a class in Carmarthenshire, said the class "released the inner child".

She added the workout, which was invented in Philadelphia, incorporates resistance training and dance, and has changed people's entire body shapes.

