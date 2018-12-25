Social media 'contributing' to mental health
Social media adding strain on young, says archbishop

The Archbishop of Wales said social media is playing an increasing role in affecting the mental health of young people.

The Most Rev John Davies highlighted misuse and trolling as the main causes.

In his Christmas message, he will tell worshippers to "pause, reflect on what we do and what effect it has".

