Meet the bilingual girl with Down's
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the girl with Down's syndrome who can speak Welsh and English

Children with Down's syndrome are able to speak two languages fluently, despite previous research suggesting it would hinder speech, a Bangor University study has found.

Elinor Curtis, from Hengoed, speaks Welsh with her father and English with her mother and attends Welsh language primary school.

Her father Ben Curtis, from Hengoed in Caerphilly council, said she was able to cope with both languages.

  • 21 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Pub 'sign-a-long' for boy with Down's