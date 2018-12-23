Media player
Donating Blood at Christmas
Christmas is a time for goodwill and the Welsh Blood Service are hoping that more people will donate as part of the festivities.
Lots of people have concerns about donating but these recent donors tell us why it's so important to take part.
To find out about your nearest session or if you can donate, visit the Welsh Blood Service website.
23 Dec 2018
