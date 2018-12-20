Banksy snow mural 'no coincidence'
Banksy Port Talbot snow mural 'no coincidence'

Banksy's latest piece of work in south Wales was daubed in response to an Instagram message sent to the world-renowned artist, a man has claimed.

Gary Owen, 55, said he messaged the artist in August, asking him to highlight Port Talbot's dust problem.

The image appears on two sides of a garage in Taibach and depicts a child enjoying snow falling - the other side reveals it is a fire emitting ash.

Mr Owen, from nearby Margam, said he "couldn't believe it" when the piece was confirmed as a genuine artwork by Banksy.

