Banksy snow mural 'no coincidence'

Banksy's latest piece of work in south Wales was daubed in response to an Instagram message sent to the world-renowned artist, a man has claimed.

Gary Owen, 55, said he messaged the artist in August, asking him to highlight Port Talbot's dust problem.

The image appears on two sides of a garage in Taibach and depicts a child enjoying snow falling - the other side reveals it is a fire emitting ash.

Mr Owen, from nearby Margam, said he "couldn't believe it" when the piece was confirmed as a genuine artwork by Banksy.