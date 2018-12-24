How to cope with festive family fall-outs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Festive Feuds: Coping with family at Christmas
As the festive season is upon us, many will be returning home to spend Christmas with loved ones.
The celebrations can bring family and friends together, but it can also ignite age-old arguments.
Here's how to keep the peace this Christmas.
-
24 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window