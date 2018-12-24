How to cope with festive family fall-outs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Festive Feuds: Coping with family at Christmas

As the festive season is upon us, many will be returning home to spend Christmas with loved ones.

The celebrations can bring family and friends together, but it can also ignite age-old arguments.

Here's how to keep the peace this Christmas.

  • 24 Dec 2018
Go to next video: The 12 children of Christmas