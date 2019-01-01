Video

“With aerial you train towards performing something pretty and awesome.”

Bunmi Odumosu has been doing aerial sports for five years, and says she is stronger now then when she used to go to the gym.

The silks class sees participants hang in mid-air from a length of material as they learn new moves.

She adds: “You get to do fun stuff - you feel like a kid again.”

Aerial silks instructor Tammi Brown is one of the founders of Up Side Down Circus in Cardiff and teaches “anything else that needs to go up”.

The former juggler explained that the sport involves the whole body, and said the circus classes are a fun environment.