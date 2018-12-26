'I have a baby boy thanks to you'
When Ellie Lacey became pregnant, it wasn't just her family she wanted to tell - but the family who allowed her a second chance of life.

The 32-year-old from Cardiff was just hours from death when a liver donor was found and a transplant operation was carried out.

Two years on, she is a new mum and has written to her organ donor's family to express her thanks.

