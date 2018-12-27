'We try to keep people out of hospital'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Winter pressure: The paramedics treating people at home
Advanced paramedics are being used to treat more people at home as a way to help the ambulance service cope with winter pressures.
They have specialist training which enables them to assess patients' needs to a higher level.
The Welsh Ambulance Service has admitted people who call 999 with a non life-threatening problem will face a longer wait on the busiest winter days.
It is hoped this new approach will ease pressure on A&E departments.
-
27 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46649144/winter-pressure-the-paramedics-treating-people-at-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window