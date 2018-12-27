'We try to keep people out of hospital'
Winter pressure: The paramedics treating people at home

Advanced paramedics are being used to treat more people at home as a way to help the ambulance service cope with winter pressures.

They have specialist training which enables them to assess patients' needs to a higher level.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has admitted people who call 999 with a non life-threatening problem will face a longer wait on the busiest winter days.

It is hoped this new approach will ease pressure on A&E departments.

