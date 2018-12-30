Media player
Emergency services: 'The uniform is almost like a shield'
Will Moore, 32, trained as a paramedic in London but is now based in Cardiff.
He and wife Jess have an 11-month-old daughter and are expecting another baby in April.
Asked what he finds hardest about his job, Mr Moore said attending calls where the patient was a child were the most challenging.
30 Dec 2018
