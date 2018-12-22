Video

A pet cat that was saved from "certain death" on Christmas Eve has made a home of the recycling centre where it was found.

Skippy was saved from being crushed inside a compactor by council worker Nev Morris at a household waste centre in St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

"I found him inside a plastic bag, he could only have been eight weeks old," said Mr Morris.

Over the years, Skippy has become a local celebrity, with many visitors bringing him treats including his favourite dish of fresh salmon.