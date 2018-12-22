Family's crammed Christmas in a kitchen

Video

The Evans family will be spending Christmas Day squeezed into their kitchen because of a large hole in their living room floor.

A large drain and pump have been installed at their semi-detached in the Rhondda because of a persistent flooding problem.

The couple, along with their daughter Hope, will squeeze into their kitchen to open presents, eat dinner and watch TV.

And to add insult to injury, the day is also Hope's 18th birthday as well.