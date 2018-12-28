Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How 2018 heatwave helped historians
More than 200 new archaeological sites have been found in Wales by experts studying aerial photographs taken during this year's heatwave.
Among the most "nationally important" finds are a suspected Roman marching camp and a prehistoric cemetery spotted by crop marks on the parched landscape.
Aerial archaeologist Dr Toby Driver took about 5,700 photographs during hours of flights over seven weeks in the summer.
-
28 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window