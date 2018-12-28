How 2018 heatwave helped historians
More than 200 new archaeological sites have been found in Wales by experts studying aerial photographs taken during this year's heatwave.

Among the most "nationally important" finds are a suspected Roman marching camp and a prehistoric cemetery spotted by crop marks on the parched landscape.

Aerial archaeologist Dr Toby Driver took about 5,700 photographs during hours of flights over seven weeks in the summer.

  • 28 Dec 2018
