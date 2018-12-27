Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The magic of magic helps my stammer
Morgan Hooper's stammer was so bad he avoided reading out in class and never answered the phone.
Now the 17-year-old A-level student from the Vale of Glamorgan is overcoming his speech impediment with the help of magic,
By doing card tricks, Morgan's stammer is noticeably less pronounced.
-
27 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window