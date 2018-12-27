The magic of magic helps my stammer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The magic of magic helps my stammer

Morgan Hooper's stammer was so bad he avoided reading out in class and never answered the phone.

Now the 17-year-old A-level student from the Vale of Glamorgan is overcoming his speech impediment with the help of magic,

By doing card tricks, Morgan's stammer is noticeably less pronounced.

  • 27 Dec 2018