'I was too scared to hold my tiny baby'
Premature baby: 'I was too scared to hold my tiny daughter'

"Seeing how small she was, I just didn't think she was going to survive."

First-time mother Jaymie Cannon sits with little Ivy-Rose on her lap, ready to celebrate a Christmas she feared her daughter would not live to see.

Ivy had stopped growing in the womb so doctors delivered her at 30 weeks' gestation to save her life. She weighed just 1.8lb (820g).

Seven months on she is home and celebrating her first Christmas.

  • 25 Dec 2018
