The home with 200 nativity scenes

If you think it takes a while to put up your Christmas decorations, spare a thought for this woman.
Nia Higginbotham from Llandudno, Conwy county, has amassed a collection of more than 200 different nativity scenes from around the world.
She said it started accidentally, but she has now become fascinated with different depictions of the scene from across the world.
She has also opened up her home to visitors in order to raise money for charity.
24 Dec 2018
