Hundreds brave cold seas on Boxing Day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hundreds brave cold seas at Pembrey on Boxing Day
Hundreds of people in fancy dress plunged into the chilly waters off Carmarthenshire on Boxing Day.
The 33rd annual Pembrey Country Park Walrus Dip has once again attracted crowds dressed as everything from Santa to sumo wrestlers to Cefn Sidan Beach.
-
26 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window