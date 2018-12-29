Autistic woman's song 'went through roof'

Video

A woman with severe autism has written and performed a Christmas song which provoked a huge response from people affected by the condition.

Gemma Cooper, 22, from Maesteg, wrote Gemma's Gift For Christmas, a song about autism awareness, with her music teacher Christopher Bond.

Her mother, Julie Morgan, said a video of the performance, which has been viewed 52,000 times, "went through the roof".

"If it wasn't for her music I wouldn't like to think... She was in a bad place," Ms Morgan said.