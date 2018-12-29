Autistic woman's song 'went through roof'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christmas song written and sung by autistic woman
A woman with severe autism has written and performed a Christmas song which provoked a huge response from people affected by the condition.
Gemma Cooper, 22, from Maesteg, wrote Gemma's Gift For Christmas, a song about autism awareness, with her music teacher Christopher Bond.
Her mother, Julie Morgan, said a video of the performance, which has been viewed 52,000 times, "went through the roof".
"If it wasn't for her music I wouldn't like to think... She was in a bad place," Ms Morgan said.
-
29 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window