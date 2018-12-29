'They hang dog poo bags on trees'

Media player
Dog poo in Wrexham: 'It annoys me when they hang the bag on a tree'
Fines for littering and dog fouling have rocketed in the past decade with £1.3m paid out in the last year alone.
More than 27,700 fixed penalty notices were issued in 2017-18 by Welsh councils, up from 2,800 in 2007.
Wrexham council saw a spike in enforcement action with fines leaping from 50 in 2015 to more than 6,300 after it enlisted contractor Kingdom in 2016, but that arrangement ends in December.
People at Alyn Waters Country Park, in the town, talked about their pet hates when it comes to dog fouling.
29 Dec 2018
