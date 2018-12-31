Mystery Nos Galan runners revealed

Media player
Warburton, Jones and Bedford in 60th Nos Galan Road Races
Sports stars Sam Warburton, Rhys Jones and David Bedford are the mystery runners joining 1,700 competitors in the 60th annual Nos Galan Road Races.
Former Wales rugby captain Warburton, Paralympics sprinter Jones and Olympic athlete Bedford follow in the footsteps of Linford Christie and ex-Wales football manager Chris Coleman.
The races have been run on the streets of Mountain Ash in Rhondda Cynon Taff on New Year's Eve since 1958.
The 5km events start at 18:00 GMT.
