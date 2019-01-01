Man's plea over migrant mission

Media player
Man's plea over Mediterranean migrant mission
A mission to rescue 32 people from the Mediterranean Sea needs urgent help, a Welsh campaigner has said.
Volunteer Robin Jenkins, from Llantwit Major in the Vale of Glamorgan, is on a Sea-Watch rescue boat that went to the aid of the stranded migrants off Malta.
Activists said their ship has "nowhere to go" after being denied entry to European ports for eight days.
It has led to calls for the UK government to intervene. The Foreign Office has been asked to comment.
Mr Jenkins said people on the boat had an uncertain future.
