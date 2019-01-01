Swimmers' bravely plunge into 2019
Thousands brave icy New Year's Day swims across Wales

You might have started 2019 with a nice stroll to walk off all of those mince pies.

But across Wales thousands of swimmers raced into icy waters to plunge into the new year in style.

A record 2,119 braved the waters in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, for the annual dip, with many dressing up in yellow to celebrate Geraint Thomas's epic Tour de France win.

