Swimmers' bravely plunge into 2019

Thousands brave icy New Year's Day swims across Wales
You might have started 2019 with a nice stroll to walk off all of those mince pies.
But across Wales thousands of swimmers raced into icy waters to plunge into the new year in style.
A record 2,119 braved the waters in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, for the annual dip, with many dressing up in yellow to celebrate Geraint Thomas's epic Tour de France win.
01 Jan 2019
