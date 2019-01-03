Richard Parks' world record dream is over

Video

Adventurer Richard Parks has suffered a series of setbacks, putting his solo expedition to the South Pole on hold.

Parks, from Pontypridd, notched up 299 miles (481km) in 13 days in his latest Antarctic bid.

But he was forced to stop after two hours of skiing on New Year's Eve, following some of the worst weather conditions for years in the region.

He has now been left with no chance of reaching the pole within world record time or within his own British record.