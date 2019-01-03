Media player
County lines: 'I had no choice' in gang taking over home
A victim of 'cuckooing' says he was given "no choice" by a drugs gang who took over his home in order to sell drugs.
The man, who did not want to be named, said he had to stay in his bedroom for two days and was only allowed to leave to go to the toilet.
Cuckooing sees drug dealers using both physical and emotional threats to establish a base for selling drugs in someone's home and is often linked to 'county lines' networks.
03 Jan 2019
