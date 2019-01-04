'I was embarrassed my son had ADHD'

Media player
ADHD: 'I was embarrassed and couldn't face other parents'
Fifteen-year-old Dylan was diagnosed with ADHD when he was six years old.
His mother, Zoe Piper, has described how difficult it could be bringing Dylan up, and the unexpected emotions she felt.
04 Jan 2019
