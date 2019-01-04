'I was embarrassed my son had ADHD'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ADHD: 'I was embarrassed and couldn't face other parents'

Fifteen-year-old Dylan was diagnosed with ADHD when he was six years old.

His mother, Zoe Piper, has described how difficult it could be bringing Dylan up, and the unexpected emotions she felt.

  • 04 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Society 'not helping' adults with ADHD