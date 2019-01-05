Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Caught on dashcam: Drivers' footage leads to prosecutions
Dashcam footage sent to police has led to hundreds of motorists being fined and prosecuted in court over the last year in Wales.
As well as crashes, dangerous driving and using a phone behind the wheel, two motorists were caught on camera driving with dogs riding on their laps.
Operation Snap was rolled out across Wales to process footage being offered to police to combat "bad driving".
More than 2,300 dashcam films were sent in, with action in more than 630 cases.
