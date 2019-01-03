Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Milford Haven oil leak 'contained' in estuary
Booms have been brought in to contain an oil leak from pipework which spilled into a Pembrokeshire estuary.
The incident happened at about midnight on Wednesday where the Valero refinery is, but it is not known how much oil is in the water.
-
03 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window