Oil leak 'contained' in estuary
Video

Booms have been brought in to contain an oil leak from pipework which spilled into a Pembrokeshire estuary.

The incident happened at about midnight on Wednesday where the Valero refinery is, but it is not known how much oil is in the water.

  • 03 Jan 2019