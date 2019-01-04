'I've got 4,000 Harry Potter collectibles'

Media player
Tonna Harry Potter fan aims for memorabilia world record
How much do you love your favourite book or film - enough to fill every drawer, cupboard and shelf in your house with official merchandise?
Victoria Maclean has done just that - the 38-year-old has about 4,000 separate items at her home in Tonna, Neath Port Talbot.
She is trying to claim the world record for largest Harry Potter merchandise collection - held by Menahem Asher Silva Vargas, of Mexico City, who has 3,097 pieces.
Mrs Maclean's collection is being counted and verified before seeing if Guinness will award her the title.
04 Jan 2019
