'I've got 4,000 Harry Potter collectibles'
Tonna Harry Potter fan aims for memorabilia world record

How much do you love your favourite book or film - enough to fill every drawer, cupboard and shelf in your house with official merchandise?

Victoria Maclean has done just that - the 38-year-old has about 4,000 separate items at her home in Tonna, Neath Port Talbot.

She is trying to claim the world record for largest Harry Potter merchandise collection - held by Menahem Asher Silva Vargas, of Mexico City, who has 3,097 pieces.

Mrs Maclean's collection is being counted and verified before seeing if Guinness will award her the title.

  • 04 Jan 2019
