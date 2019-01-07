Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
150,000 illegal tobacco products seized in Wales
More than 150,000 illegal tobacco products have been seized across Wales since 2013.
The equivalent of about six million cigarettes are sold every day in Wales but 15% - about a million cigarettes - are illegal.
Wales had a higher proportion of illegal tobacco than any English region in 2014.
-
07 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window