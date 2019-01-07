One million cigarettes sold in Wales 'illegal'
Video

150,000 illegal tobacco products seized in Wales

More than 150,000 illegal tobacco products have been seized across Wales since 2013.

The equivalent of about six million cigarettes are sold every day in Wales but 15% - about a million cigarettes - are illegal.

Wales had a higher proportion of illegal tobacco than any English region in 2014.

