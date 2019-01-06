Fire tears through industrial unit

Media player
Fire tears through Cwmafan industrial unit
Fire crews spent five hours tackling a fire in Neath Port Talbot in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Firefighters attended the blaze, at a construction steel unit in the Brunel Industrial Estate, in Cwmafan, at midnight.
The fire was brought under control by 05:00 GMT, South Wales Fire Service said.
No people are understood to have been hurt and investigators will attend later on Sunday to establish the cause.
06 Jan 2019
