Fire tears through industrial unit

Fire crews spent five hours tackling a fire in Neath Port Talbot in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Firefighters attended the blaze, at a construction steel unit in the Brunel Industrial Estate, in Cwmafan, at midnight.

The fire was brought under control by 05:00 GMT, South Wales Fire Service said.

No people are understood to have been hurt and investigators will attend later on Sunday to establish the cause.