'I'm managing art attraction by myself'

When graffiti on his garage turned out to be the latest creation from acclaimed artist Banksy, owner Ian Lewis could have been forgiven for celebrating.

However the Port Talbot steelworker admits the sudden flood of attention has been "too much" for him.

Mr Lewis has had to organise security and protective covers for the artwork, with hundreds of people flocking to see the piece on his garage wall.

Now he - and local-born film star Michael Sheen - says he needs help to find a long-term solution.