The rabbit whose best friends are sheep

Peter rabbit: The bunny who is best friends with sheep
It is a tale of friendship ewe would not expect to see outside of a Beatrix Potter book.
Each morning, Peter the rabbit hops from the farmhouse where he lives in Dihewyd, Ceredigion, to spend his day playing with a sheep and her triplets.
The flock seem to have embraced the lop-eared bunny as one of their own over the past few weeks.
But there's no chance of Peter hopping off from his owner - each afternoon he makes his way home for the night.
Secret Life of Farm Animals, 23 January, BBC One Wales, 20:00 GMT
08 Jan 2019
