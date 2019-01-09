'I've had threats and been called scum'

Media player
David Davies MP: 'I've been threatened and called scum'
After being called "scum" and threatened, a Welsh MP has started wearing a body camera.
The pro-Brexit Monmouth MP David Davies said he has taken to using the device for "protection and evidential purposes".
At least 115 MPs have called on police to improve their response to abusive protesters outside Parliament.
It comes after Anna Soubry, who supports another Brexit referendum, was accused "of being a Nazi", while being interviewed on the BBC News Channel.
09 Jan 2019
