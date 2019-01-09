Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Guinness World Records: Could Welsh street be world's steepest?
If you have been to Wales and ever walked anywhere, chances are the following will not surprise you.
Later this month, we will find out whether Wales has the steepest street in the world.
That's because Guinness World Records will announce whether Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech is the world's steepest, with a suspected gradient of 36%.
It will need to see off current record holder, Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, which has a gradient of 35% at its steepest.
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-46817927/guinness-world-records-could-welsh-street-be-world-s-steepestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window