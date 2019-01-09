Could Welsh street be world's steepest?

Video

If you have been to Wales and ever walked anywhere, chances are the following will not surprise you.

Later this month, we will find out whether Wales has the steepest street in the world.

That's because Guinness World Records will announce whether Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech is the world's steepest, with a suspected gradient of 36%.

It will need to see off current record holder, Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand, which has a gradient of 35% at its steepest.