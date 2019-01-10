Record river walk man 'fears for life'

Video

An adventurer who is trying to become the first person to walk solo along the length of China's Yangtze River said he had been "scared for my life" at times.

Ash Dykes, from Old Colwyn, Conwy county, is trying to complete the 4,000-mile (6,400km) journey from west to east China within a year.

He set off in June and - if the distance alone was not enough - the regions he walks through are home to black bears, wolves, giant hornets and the Chinese cobra snake.

Mr Dykes said it was important to face his fear "with courage" and take the challenge "day by day".