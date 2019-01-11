'I just remember the overwhelming fear'
Sepsis: 'I just remember the overwhelming fear'

Headteacher Dr Heather Duncan felt ill during her PhD graduation ceremony in 2013, but she never knew how serious it was.

"Twenty-four hours later I was fighting for my life in intensive care," she said.

She was misdiagnosed with gastroenteritis, which is associated with diarrhoea and vomiting.

Soon after, she fell unconscious and spent more than two weeks in a coma suffering with septic shock.

