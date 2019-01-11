Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sepsis: 'I just remember the overwhelming fear'
Headteacher Dr Heather Duncan felt ill during her PhD graduation ceremony in 2013, but she never knew how serious it was.
"Twenty-four hours later I was fighting for my life in intensive care," she said.
She was misdiagnosed with gastroenteritis, which is associated with diarrhoea and vomiting.
Soon after, she fell unconscious and spent more than two weeks in a coma suffering with septic shock.
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window