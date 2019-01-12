Villagers fight to keep corner shop open

Video

Residents of a Rhondda Cynon Taff village say their local shop is a "lifeline" as they pledge to keep it open.

Villagers from Efail Isaf promised to buy five items per week in order to save the store from closure.

Owner Vijayananth Jaganathan said people were "in tears" when they announced they would be closing.

He added he will continue to try and keep the shop open despite making a loss.