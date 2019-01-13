'Nothing will be the same' says grieving mum
On January 1, 13-year-old Maisie Dicks died surrounded by her family, just three days after being admitted with meningitis.

Her mother, Sharon Stokes, now wants others to know her story so that they can spot the signs of meningitis and septicemia.

  • 13 Jan 2019
