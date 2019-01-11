Plaid AM Steffan Lewis dies aged 34

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plaid Cymru AM Steffan Lewis dies aged 34
One of Wales' youngest assembly members has died at the age of 34.Steffan Lewis, the Plaid Cymru AM for South Wales East, was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer in late 2017.
11 Jan 2019
