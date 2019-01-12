Reporter tries out new bungee exercise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC reporter tries grounded aerial in Carmarthenshire

Have you ever wanted to hang from a bungee cable and jump around a room?

BBC Breakfast reports Mike Bushell did just that after visiting a gym in Carmarthenshire.

Grounded aerial instructor Angharad James, who runs a class in Whitland said the class "released the inner child".

She added the workout, which was invented in America, incorporates resistance training and dance, and has changed people's entire body shapes.

  • 12 Jan 2019
Go to next video: A class to 'release your inner child'