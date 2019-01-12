Reporter tries out new bungee exercise

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC reporter tries grounded aerial in Carmarthenshire
Have you ever wanted to hang from a bungee cable and jump around a room?
BBC Breakfast reports Mike Bushell did just that after visiting a gym in Carmarthenshire.
Grounded aerial instructor Angharad James, who runs a class in Whitland said the class "released the inner child".
She added the workout, which was invented in America, incorporates resistance training and dance, and has changed people's entire body shapes.
-
12 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window