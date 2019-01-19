800 calories a day diet trial 'lifeline'

Video

A woman deemed at risk of developing type 2 diabetes has been given a clean bill of health and has lost 31lb (14kg) in weight from an NHS diet trial that saw her eating just 800 calories a day.

Shop worker Pat Andrews, 58, from Chirk, near Wrexham, said the eight-week diet had transformed her life.

Those taking part in the trial lost an average of 22lb (10kg), and cut their chance of getting diabetes, according to dietician Claire Chaudhry, from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. But she advised people against trying it themselves.

Diabetes has been branded a "ticking time bomb" by NHS Wales.